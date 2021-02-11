IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $884,499.46 and approximately $33,776.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

