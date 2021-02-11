II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -858.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,717 shares of company stock worth $23,533,276 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in II-VI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

