IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Up 8%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 414,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 443,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.80% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

