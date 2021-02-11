iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.23–0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.59 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to -1.26–1.26 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.70.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.03 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 146.24%.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

