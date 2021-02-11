Impax Environmental Markets Trust (LON:IEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $490.00

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 482 ($6.30), with a volume of 373441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 450.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 395.92.

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

