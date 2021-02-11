Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

