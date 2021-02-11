Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

