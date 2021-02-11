Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 835,993 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.