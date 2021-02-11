Independent Research Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €235.00 Price Target

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €235.00 ($276.47) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €239.07 ($281.25).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €208.00 ($244.71) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €212.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €208.20. Linde plc has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1 year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion and a PE ratio of 44.94.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

