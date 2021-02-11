Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NGVT traded down $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,814. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.