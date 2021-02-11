InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.34-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.18 million.InMode also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.34-2.45 EPS.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,279. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

