Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.22. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $117,967.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,297.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $228,966.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $282,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

