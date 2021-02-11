Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires 56 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer acquired 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £165.76 ($216.57).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robin Beer acquired 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £170.24 ($222.42).

On Monday, December 7th, Robin Beer bought 58 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £165.88 ($216.72).

On Thursday, November 26th, Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19).

LON BRW opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Thursday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £907.47 million and a PE ratio of 18.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

BRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 361 ($4.72).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

