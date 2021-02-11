Insider Buying: Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) Insider Buys 66,667 Shares of Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) insider Helmut Gierse purchased 66,667 shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000.35 ($91,455.91).

LON:PPS traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.38 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 151,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.80).

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

