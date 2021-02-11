Insider Selling: Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Director Sells C$22,410.00 in Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

AMM opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$1.60.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

