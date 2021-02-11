Insider Selling: Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Sells 1,205 Shares of Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 15,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,648. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

