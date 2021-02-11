Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $534,999.84 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.49 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ciena by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 404,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $15,461,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

