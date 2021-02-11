Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells 2,015,992 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CURO stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $641.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in CURO Group during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

