Insider Selling: Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $37,895.03 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $561.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

