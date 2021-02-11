Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells 28,043 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at $49,110,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTLA stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,951,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,274,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

