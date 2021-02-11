Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sells 20,401 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KNSA opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

