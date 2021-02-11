Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 126 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,111.01 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,019.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,018.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

