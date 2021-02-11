Insider Selling: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CFO Sells $379,192.50 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

