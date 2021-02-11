Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

