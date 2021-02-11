Insider Selling: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Insider Sells $154,200.00 in Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $580,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Quotient by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient during the third quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quotient by 494.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

