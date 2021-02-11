Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Sells 2,163 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROLL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.81. The company had a trading volume of 129,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,058. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.