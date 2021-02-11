Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROKU opened at $469.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $484.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.15 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after buying an additional 659,330 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

