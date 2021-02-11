Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) COO Sells 57,310 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMG stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

