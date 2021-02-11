Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells 57,221 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,874. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Timken by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

