Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells $1,644,725.79 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joao Carlos Brega also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whirlpool alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18.

NYSE WHR opened at $197.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.