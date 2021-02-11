Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average is $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,108,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,164,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,351,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,685,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

