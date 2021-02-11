Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Christine A. Pellizzari Sells 21,550 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50.

Insmed stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 503.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

