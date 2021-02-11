Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $182.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.69. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $185.70.

