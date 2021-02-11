Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $356.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

