Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

PAVE stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

