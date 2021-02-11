Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

