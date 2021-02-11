Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 5,846 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,846,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

