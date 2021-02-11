Insureum (ISR) Price Reaches $0.0063

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $338,845.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01100743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.61 or 0.05372275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

