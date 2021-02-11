Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Intact Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$176.11.

TSE IFC opened at C$151.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.46. The stock has a market cap of C$21.71 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

