Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Raised to C$7.05 at Pi Financial

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.05 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITR. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.36. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

