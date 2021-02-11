Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 65,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.08. 484,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,350. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

