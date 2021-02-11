Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Down 8.9%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.55. 1,083,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,130,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

