Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFSPF. Raymond James upped their price target on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Interfor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

IFSPF opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Interfor has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

