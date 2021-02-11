International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 2.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.88. The company had a trading volume of 114,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $155.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.