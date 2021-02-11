International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,863,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.33. 83,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

