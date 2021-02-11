Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.81-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.67-0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $403.33.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.91. 40,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,851. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $399.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.