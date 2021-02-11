Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 224.3% in January

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 224.3% from the January 14th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VKI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,520. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 265,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

