Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.93

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $23.58. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 51,580 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,674 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

