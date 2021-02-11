Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 1,632.1% in January

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 1,632.1% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2,504.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,488. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.