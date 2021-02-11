Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kion Group (KIGRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS: KIGRY) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2021 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

2/4/2021 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/3/2021 – Kion Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

1/26/2021 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/15/2021 – Kion Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/12/2021 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – Kion Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. Kion Group Ag has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.42.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

